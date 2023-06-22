Police identify 19-year-old Lynn man killed in rollover wreck in Manchester-by-the-Sea

Speed may have contributed to a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old Lynn man and seriously injured another man on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man killed as Byssman Pablo Bixcul.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway near mile mark 51 shortly before 7:30 a.m. found a 2009 Honda Civic that had veered off the road and rolled over in the woods, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The second victim, a 26-year-old Florida man believed to be living in Lynn, was flown to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Police believe Bixcul was the passenger of the vehicle.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing to determine if possible charges against the operator are warranted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW