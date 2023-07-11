Police identify 19-year-old victim in deadly Dorchester shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Dorchester last week.

Officers responding to the area of 15 Leyland Street on July 6 around 11:49 a.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as 19-year-old Tywon Meek of Boston.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This was one of two crime scenes to occur within a half-mile of each other, although officials did not say if they are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anyone in need of emotional support or to talk to someone about this distressing event can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at (617) 431-0125.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

