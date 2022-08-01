UPDATE: Police identify 19th & Walnut fatal shooting victim

Aug. 1—Update, 2:50 p.m., Monday: The person shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 19th and Walnut did not survive, and police have released his identity.

Killed was Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, of Terre Haute.

In a Facebook posting, police said the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667.

Police said they will release more information as the investigation permits. — Original story, 12:27 p.m., Monday:

Terre Haute police today continued investigating a shooting that occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 19th and Walnut Streets.

On its Facebook page, THPD late Sunday night said "We are investigating a shooting in the area of 19th and Walnut Street. Please avoid the area as we process the scene. We will update you as the investigation permits."

Police had released no additional information Monday morning.

The shooting was in the area of Davis Park Elementary School and St. Patrick School.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.