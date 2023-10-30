Police identify 2 AR-style rifles, handgun as weapons linked to Lewiston mass shooting

Oct. 30—The long gun found last Wednesday night in the Lewiston mass shooter's Subaru Outback was a semi-automatic Ruger AR-10 style rifle, and the guns found with his body were a Smith & Wesson handgun and a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifle, officials said.

The Maine State Police have refused until now to discuss the guns that Robert Card used in his murderous attacks.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Monday evening that officials still do not know if any of the weapons found were used by Card to kill 18 people and injure 13 others.

The AR-10-style Ruger found in Card's car is a SFAR rifle that fires larger and more destructive bullets than an AR-15.

"Forensic and ballistic testing still needs to be conducted to confirm whether this gun was used in the crimes at all," Moss said Monday morning, adding that the caliber of the firearm had yet to be released.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that a gun shop declined to sell a firearm suppressor to Card in August after he acknowledged on a federal form he had mental health issues.

Two other guns were found with Card's body Friday night inside a trailer at the Maine Recycling Corp. in Lisbon. Moss identified those weapons Monday evening as a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, which is an AR-15 style rifle. Those weapons must also be tested to confirm if they were used in the rampage, Moss said.

Card, 40, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police have said. They have not released details about when they believe he died, pending an autopsy report.

An agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said at a Saturday news conference in Lewiston that some of the guns were purchased several years ago and some more recently. Card bought all of them legally, the agent said.

Coastal Defense Firearms in Auburn told ABC News that Card had tried to buy a gun suppressor at the firearms store, but was turned away because he checked a box on paperwork indicating he had been treated recently for issues with his mental health. An employee at that shop told a Kennebec Journal reporter Monday it was "100%" certain that Card had not bought gun suppressor at Coastal Defense Firearms.

"He came in and filled out the form, he checked off a box that incriminated himself saying that he was in an institution," Rick LaChapelle, owner of Coastal Defense Firearms and a Lewiston city councilor, told ABC news over the weekend. "Our staff was fantastic, let him finish filling out the form, and said, 'I'm sorry, Mr. Card, we cannot give you this... at this point in time, we cannot release this silencer to you because of the answers that you've given us."

According to Matt O'Shaughnessy, public information officer at the Boston field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, a licensed gun dealer is not required to notify ATF or other federal authorities after denying a sale based on the federal Form 4473. O'Shaughnessy confirmed the attempted transaction occurred Aug. 5 but did not confirm at which gun shop it took place.

The Form 4473 is required at the point of sale to determine whether someone can purchase a firearm or related equipment like a suppressor. One of the questions on the form asks if the customer has ever been committed to a mental institution, to which Card answered yes. O'Shaughnessy said Monday that the federal Form 4473 is the last step before purchasing a gun, but that the application to purchase an item like a suppressor would've had to have taken place at least six to eight months in advance.

He said Card had likely passed the background check to make other firearm purchases prior to when he was evaluated at a mental health facility this past summer. Card, an Army reservist, was treated for two weeks at a military hospital in New York this summer because commanders were concerned about his erratic behavior during a training mission.

According to a criminal history record from the State Bureau of Identification, Card's "Federal Firearms Disqualified Status," was listed as "unknown." A list of Mainers who have had their weapons confiscated through the state's "yellow flag law" does not appear to include anyone matching Card.

On Monday, the Kennebec Journal contacted every licensed firearms store in the Lewiston-Auburn area and every store said they checked their records of sales and that Card was not a customer. Only one store in the twin cities, Coastal Trading & Pawn in Auburn, declined to check records when contacted by the newspaper. An employee at the store said they had "no comment" on whether Card had purchased a gun there. Several shops in Bowdoin, where Card lived, did not answer the phone.

Records on gun sales are not public information in Maine and the state only allows firearm stores to turn over records of sales if asked to by law enforcement if it pertains to an active investigation. Gun purchasers are required to fill out a Firearm Transactional Record, to be kept on record by stores.

Moss said Monday evening that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had asked all federally licensed firearms shops in the Lewiston-Auburn area to search their records for any purchases made by Card. The agency then sent a statewide alert to all Maine licensees to broaden the scope of the search.

"During these processes, several firearms were identified by ATF as having been purchased by Card in the state of Maine," Moss said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives maintains data on guns traced by police investigators. In Maine, rifles joined pistols and revolvers as the most common types of firearm traced in 2022, the most recent year for which data is available. Seven were linked to homicides that entire year. And the vast majority — 858 of 1,398 — were recovered in Hebron, a small town 14 miles northeast of Lewiston that is home to roughly 1,200 people.

Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Saturday that based on current information, Card was never forcibly committed to mental health treatment and would not have been flagged on any background check required at licensed gun dealers in Maine.

According to gun expert Ron Keough, most AR-style guns are used for house protection, to hunt or by the military, and called the gun the "most popular gun in the country." Keough has his own business fixing and performing background checks on firearms shipped across the country.

"Everyone wants them — the military wants them, the police and so do second amendment American people," Keough said. "It's one of the easiest things to use. You could hand it to your 10-year-old boy or girl, and they will fire it easily. It's easy to learn to shoot or aim, it's a recoilless weapon, and it does not kick."

The difference between an AR-10 and an AR-15 is the size and the bullet size capacity — generally, an AR-10 is heavier gun while an AR-15 is lighter. An AR-10 has larger bullets, while an AR-15 has smaller bullets.

The alleged gun identified by Moss is a Ruger SFAR Semi-Automatic gun, which is a "slimmed down version" of the AR-10, according to the guns' website, and is described by firearm retailers as a ".308 win in a .223 package" alluding to the bullet sizes of an AR-10 and AR-15, respectively.

A .308-caliber bullet characteristic of an AR-10 is larger, travels with more energy and makes bigger holes than the .223-caliber bullet typical of an AR-15. Smaller caliber bullets move faster but inflict less damage.

