Police identify 2 killed in murder-suicide shooting at Paulding County Walmart

Police have released the names of the two people killed in a murder-suicide shooting inside a Walmart in Paulding County.

The shooting happened around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday night at the location off Jimmy Lee Smith Road. Hiram police officers entered the store and found two people shot between the aisles.

The two people injured were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries. Hiram police identified them as 26-year-old James Norton and 20-year-old Zoey Messenger. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Hiram police said that Norton and Messenger were in a relationship that ended. Investigators believe that Norton came up to Messenger and started talking with her when he pulled out the gun.

Police said Norton shot Messenger then turned the gun on himself. Police said there was no history of domestic violence threats prior to Wednesday.

Walmart released a statement to Channel 2 Action News that read:

“We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation.”

A witness described the moment when shots rang out inside the store as he was shopping.

“My heart dropped. There was so much to process in my head,” said Devani Lopez. “At first I thought there’s no way this is really happening.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, National Domestic Violence Hotline offers 24/7 support at 800-799-7233.

