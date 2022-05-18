Police identify 2 men killed in shooting in parking lot of Lawrence Hy-Vee

The two men killed when a rolling disturbance ended in a shooting at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Lawrence have been identified as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amic, police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Both men are from Lawrence and they are believed to have been involved in a confrontation that started at another location and culminated in the shooting in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9:40 p.m. and arriving officers found one of the men dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sutton was the driver and sole occupant of a blue 2007 Nissan XTerra SUV and Amic was a passenger in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe the occupants of both vehicles had some type of interaction near East 23rd and Harper streets. The vehicles went west on 23rd where a confrontation occurred near 23rd and Iowa Street.

The vehicles continued west on Clinton Parkway where the incident ended with the shooting in the store’s parking lot, police said.

Police are asking anyone who saw the altercation at 23rd and Iowa or the shooting to call Lawrence Police Department investigations at 785-830-7430 or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477).