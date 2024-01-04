Police identify 2 people killed in New Year’s Eve motorcycle crash

Portsmouth police on Thursday named the pair that died in a motorcycle crash on New Year’s Eve.

Henry C. Holmes, Jr., 27, and Anjuli S. Fine, 35, were riding together on a motorcycle when they struck a jersey wall on the West Norfolk Bridge headed eastbound along Interstate 64 at about 8 a.m.

Holmes, of Suffolk, and Fine, of Virginia Beach, were thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision and fell into the water below, according to police. Portsmouth Fire & Rescue attempted to recover them. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further information about the incident.

