Police identify 20-year-old Lewes man killed in head-on crash near Millsboro

A 20-year-old Lewes man killed in a head-on collision near Millsboro Tuesday has been identified by Delaware State Police.

Police said Willi Aguilar-Garcia was eastbound on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), west of William Street Road, about 4 p.m., when his Cadillac CTS crossed the centerline. The sedan then entered the westbound lane and sideswiped a GMC Terrain before colliding with a Dodge Ram head-on.

Aguilar-Garcia died at a hospital, according to police.

The drivers of the other two vehicles experienced non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact investigators at (302) 703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers (800) 847-3333.

