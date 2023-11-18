Police identify 20-year-old man as victim in Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified the person who died in a shooting last month in Old Town.

According to authorities, Elimu Nyoka Jackson, 20, died of homicide by gunshot wound.

The two others who were injured in the Oct. 7 shooting were taken to the hospital and then released, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct officers were patrolling in Old Town when they heard gunshots at Northwest 4th Avenue and Everett Street, PPB said. One man, later identified as Jackson, was already dead by the time officers arrived.

Authorities did not say if there was a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 and reference case number 23-262926.

