Police identify 20-year-old woman found dead after disturbance at Omro residence

OMRO – Authorities have identified the 20-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday at a residence in Omro as Johanna Schultz of Eldorado.

A GoFundMe for Schultz's family has raised over $26,000 as of Monday morning.

Schultz was found deceased in a residence on Spruce Street after a welfare check by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Omro Police Department. Upon arrival, law enforcement had a brief standoff with a 22-year-old man, according to the sheriff's office.

The man discharged a firearm multiple times inside the residence, then exited after a short standoff with law enforcement and was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. Police referred charges of recklessly endangering safety.

Police then entered the residence, where they found Schultz. The cause and circumstances around her death remain under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man arrested, pending his initial court appearance.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call Detective Ron Timm at 920-236-7369.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Police identify 20-year-old woman found dead after disturbance in Omro