Police identify 21-year-old killed in double shooting on Manor Road in Newport News

Police on Monday identified a 21-year-old Newport News man who died Friday in a double shooting on Manor Road.

Police responded to the shooting Friday around 10:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Manor Road, just off Warwick Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men, Hykeem Ramon Boswell-Fullwood, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered to be life-threatening.

Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

