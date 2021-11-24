Police identify 22-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in Delta Township clothing store

DELTA TWP. – Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday evening at a store in Delta Township.

Antonio Taylor, 22, of Lansing, died late Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched about 5:34 p.m. Tuesday evening to a shooting call outside of a clothing and footwear store at 4116 W. Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

Officials said Tuesday night the man was shot inside the store shortly after 5:30 p.m. and the incident was not the result of a robbery.

Delta Township EMS arrived and attempted first aid, but Taylor died later at Sparrow Hospital.

Chief Deputy Adam Morris said Tuesday night the victim and shooter knew each other, and investigators believed the incident was not random.

No suspects were in custody Wednesday morning, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rob Gillentine at 517-816-8199 or Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.

