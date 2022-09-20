Police identify 22-year-old victim in fatal Ocean View shooting

The victim in a fatal shooting in Ocean View was 22-year-old Aaron W. Leach, Jr., Norfolk police announced Tuesday.

Police found Leach dead at the scene in the 1000 block of Creamer Road at about 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Another man, age 20, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

No further information about this incident has been made available.

