Police identify 23-year-old man shot dead in Portsmouth

Police have identified a 23-year-old man killed in a shooting Saturday in Portsmouth.

Officers responded to the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue, near the intersection with Lincoln Street, following a report of someone with a gunshot wound at 7:27 a.m. They found Tyre-a Irvon Mepherson, of Chesapeake, with fatal injuries.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by dialing **TIPS.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com