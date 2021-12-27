Police identify 24-year-old man shot and killed in Fresno, despite effort of good Samaritan

Adam Contreras, 24, was identified Monday by police homicide detectives as the victim gunned down Sunday night near East Olive and North Clovis avenues.

Police said the fatal shooting took place about 11:25 p.m. at East Hedges and North Rabe avenues, where a good Samaritan in a car saw the victim lying in the street, stopped to render aid, and called 911.

Contreras died at the scene.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the investigation, the city’s 73rd homicide of 2021, is just beginning, and detectives are asking for help from additional witnesses as well as any video evidence in the area by calling 559-498-7867.