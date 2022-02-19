Police identify 26-year-old killed in Mt. Airy Friday morning, arrest made

Police have identified the 26-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy Friday morning.

At around 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5400 block of Bluebird Lane.

The responding officers located Kristi Kiflemariam Araya, 26, at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged Filimon Kiflemariam Araya, 29, with murder in connection to the killing.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

The Enquirer will update this article as more information becomes available.

