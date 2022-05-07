Police identify 27-year-old found dead in car at Forest Park gas station Saturday

Police have identified the man found dead in his car at a gas station in Forest Park after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Forest Park officers were dispatched to the Speedway on 625 Northland Boulevard.

At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old Mikail Jones dead inside his car.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police ID 27-year-old found dead in car at Forest Park gas station