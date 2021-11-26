Police identify 27-year-old man found dead in Phoenix, murder investigation underway

Update

A man found dead in east Phoenix on Thursday morning was identified by police on Friday as 27-year-old Cory Angel Rodriguez.

Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a report of an injured person near 48th Street and McDowell Road just after 9:30 a.m. Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives on Thursday evening found injuries on Rodriguez's body consistent with murder, police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

