Police identify 28-year-old Lansing woman found dead in house after standoff

LANSING — Lansing police have identified the woman whose body was found after a nine-hour standoff Saturday with an armed man.

Dominique Elizabeth Hawn, 28, of Lansing, was identified by police in a press release Monday afternoon. According to an earlier release Sunday, the woman was found by investigators in the lower half of a residence before being confirmed dead by Lansing Fire Department medics.

She was transported to a local hospital for an autopsy, the release said.

The standoff resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old Lansing man, who surrendered to police about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after officers used CS gas — similar to tear gas — to force him out of the home.

The standoff began early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road about shots fired and attempted to engage the man, according to a Saturday press release from the department.

Lansing Police Capt. Chris Baldwin said Saturday the man came out of the home pointing a gun at officers. They told the man to drop his gun, but he returned to his home and shot the gun out of the doors and windows multiple times, Baldwin said.

Police negotiated with the man for around nine hours before he surrendered. According to the Saturday release, he was taken to LPD's city lockup pending felony charges.

After arresting the man, investigators began to search the house to gather evidence, according to a Sunday news release. Police have not provided the time when the body was found.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or or Detective Mike Looney at 517-483-6869.

