Police identify 3 people allegedly involved in Monday night shooting in Middletown

May 18—Police have now identified suspects in a shooting Monday night on Young Street that appears to have started with a robbery and ended with gunfire, according to Maj. Scott Reeve.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Young Street about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Tyreik Hutchinson, 21, shot in the upper chest area. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he went in to surgery, but is expected to recover.

Reeve said Hutchinson was shot inside a residence during a robbery. Gunshots were exchanged inside and another person was assaulted, but not shot.

Detectives have identified three people believed to be involved in the incident, but no charges have been filed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7700 or Detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.