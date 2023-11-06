Police identify 33-year-old as man shot, killed in altercation with Fresno officers

Fresno police have identified a 33-year-old man shot and killed by officers during an altercation Saturday morning.

Maximiliano “Max” Sosa Jr. was armed with scissors when he charged officers at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of North Dante Avenue, police said at the scene. The department confirmed his identity Monday.

No additional details were released Monday regarding the fatal incident..

According to Chief Paco Balderrama on Saturday, officers were called to the complex to check the welfare of a suicidal person. Sosa “was upset, had been drinking, made comments that he wanted to end his life at some point,” Balderrama said.

Officers tried to deescalate the confrontation, Balderrama said, and had used a Taser before three officers fired their weapons. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

It was the sixth officer-involved shooting for the department this year.