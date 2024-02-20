Police identify 35-year-old shot and killed at Fresno home. There was a confrontation

Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Fresno.

He was 35-year-old Lucio Flores Diaz.

Police said the shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. San Gabriel Avenue near Shaw and Marks avenues.

Officers arrived and found Diaz with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Officers and emergency personnel rendered medical aid to Diaz and took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives discovered he was involved in a confrontation with another person in front of a home when he was fatally shot. The suspect fled.

Diaz’s girlfriend called for help, police said.

It was the third homicide of 2024 in Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

