Police identify 37-year-old man killed in Mattapan shooting over weekend

Boston police are investigating multiple shootings across Boston over the weekend including a double shooting in Mattapan that killed one person.

Police identify the victim of the Wildwood Street shooting as 37-year-old Gavyn Henry of Mattapan.

Police first responded to Wildwood Street in Mattapan around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both Henry and the other victim, who has not been identified, were taken to a local hospital. Henry died due to his injuries and the other man is in critical condition.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

