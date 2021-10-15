Police identify 40-year-old man killed in Coliseum Central area of Hampton

Police on Friday identified the man killed Oct. 7 off Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

Kareem B. Harley, 40, of Hampton, died in a shooting in the 100 block of Water Way, near the Bridgewater Town Center apartments.

Around 5:48 p.m. Oct. 7, officers responded to the scene and found Harley, who’d been fatally struck by gunfire.

Investigators say that an altercation took place in nearby a parking lot prior to the shooting, and the gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

No information about a suspect has been released. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com