Police identify 40-year-old man found dead along Lincoln road Sunday morning

Delaware State Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was found dead on the side of Staytonville Road in Lincoln early Sunday morning.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. for a report of someone lying near the road on Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road. There, they found a man − whom police have now identified as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez of Charlotte, North Carolina − dead.

The Homicide Unit is "conducting a criminal investigation," according to a state police news release, but no other details about what happened have been provided.

Delaware State Police Cpl. Leonard DeMalto declined to say whether Jimenez was suffering from any apparent wounds and said any information about his cause of death will come from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday morning, the imprint of the man's body could still be seen in the grass alongside a soybean field, close to the stop sign at Staytonville and North Union Church roads. A few pieces of debris from a defibrillator kit were nearby.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859. Information can also be sent through a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware police investigating after man found dead in Lincoln