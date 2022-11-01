Cincinnati police have identified the man killed in a traffic crash in Columbia Tusculum early Tuesday morning as 42-year-old Nicholas Ladnow.

Ladnow was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang north in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue about 2 a.m. when he lost control of the car and struck a parked truck, police said in a news release.

Police said Ladnow died at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call police at 513-352-2514.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify 42-year-old man killed in Columbia Tusculum crash