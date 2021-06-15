Police identify 45-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas

Police identified the 45-year-old man found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday morning in a Kansas City, Kansas, as Kyle E. Slater of Kansas City.

Officers responding to a shooting call found Slater’s body inside a vehicle shortly after 7 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Kimball Avenue, said Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No suspect information was available.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the department’s Major Case Unit. Anyone with information about Slater’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The homicide marked the 12th this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 23 homicides by this time last year in the city.