Police identify 45-year-old woman found dead Tuesday as investigation continues

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 45-year-old woman found dead Tuesday in her residence in Tradition appears to have been shot through the slider door of her home, as the death remains under investigation, police said.

Port St. Lucie police Wednesday released new details about the death of the woman in the 11200 block of Southwest Stockton Place, which police discovered after being called at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.

Police Wednesday identified the woman as Karesha Brissett. Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday morning.

“The motive and intention of the crime is still under investigation,” police said in a news release.

Police said evidence suggests the shooting was a targeted crime and not a random act of violence.

"(Police) will have an increased presence in the area and we are not currently looking for a suspect in the immediate community," police said in the news release.

The home where the incident occurred is in the gated Town Park community, west of Interstate 95 and south of Southwest Tradition Parkway.

“A total of 13 spent shell casings were located on the rear back patio and it appears the victim was shot through the slider and entry was not made into the residence,” police stated.

A person with Brissett's same name purchased a home in the 11200 block of Southwest Stockton Place in January, according to St. Lucie County Property Appraiser records.

Neighbors Tuesday and Wednesday told TCPalm they heard what appeared to be several shots around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police got two calls around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding that but an exact location on Southwest Stockton Place wasn’t reported. Officers couldn’t find any evidence of shooting or possible victims.

“Detectives are still investigating if these calls are related to the scene later discovered at 11:39 a.m.,” police stated.

The St. Lucie County sheriff’s bomb squad was called after police reported containers with an unknown liquid were found. Police Wednesday said a gas container and glass bottles with rags and liquids were removed from the scene.

A friend of the woman went to the home after she didn’t show up for work. The friend saw the shattered rear slider and cartridge casings on the back patio, police stated. A delivery service driver in the area was hailed down and provided help.

Linda Murphy, 65, said Wednesday she lives down the street and around the corner from where the incident occurred. A light sleeper, she said she heard some noise around 4 a.m.

“I was kind of waking up and then I heard like ‘pop, pop, pop,’” Murphy said. “I thought at first it was somebody just pounding on the front door for whatever reason.”

Later on, she said, she discovered it was probably gunfire.

“It's a little bit … alarming,” she said. “My philosophy at this point is you can't be too surprised of what's happening in our world, and we don't know what goes on behind closed doors of anybody's house.”

Murphy, who said she’s lived in the area just over two months, said it’s a horrible situation.

“We recently bought in this area, and are paying for security and feeling the sense of safe,” she said. “So when it happens to a neighbor, it's very alarming. And it's so incredibly sad for the family, and for our community.”

Those with information are asked to call Detective Nicholas Lovechio at 772-871-5053 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

