Police identify 48-year-old woman who died in south central Wichita

Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old Wichita woman in south central Wichita on Wednesday morning.

She was identified as Tracy McFadden, Wichita police spokesperson Andrew Ford said.

Officers responded to a check well-being call at 8:48 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Mt. Vernon Street. McFadden was found on the porch of a vacant property. Sedgwick County EMS pronounced the woman dead at 8:55 a.m., Ford said.

Ford would not say if there was any trauma to her body. He said the cause of death is under investigation.

The woman’s body was taken to the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, Ford said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.