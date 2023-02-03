Police identify 5 people arrested after protest at Gulfport City Hall

Gulfport police have identified five people — three from out of state — arrested on multiple charges in the aftermath of a protest over the police killing of a teenager.

More than dozen of the protesters entered City Hall and breached security barriers inside, officials said.

Surveillance video from inside the building was provided to the Sun Herald that showed the situation that lasted for about 20 minutes.

Police arrived and helped clear City Hall and made arrests outside. One person was charged with a felony.

The demonstrators, a group of about 30 to 40, were all unarmed, police said.

Here’s a list of those arrested and the charges:

Jeremy Marquell Bridges, 35, was arrested on one count each of misdemeanor obstructing of streets and sidewalks, misdemeanor desecration of national flags, simple assault by threat, a misdemeanor charge of intimidating, a misdemeanor offense of impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one misdemeanor count for a noise violation, and one misdemeanor count of obstructing traffic, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and three counts of misdemeanor simple assault.

Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 27, of Wilmington, Delaware, charged with one count each of misdemeanor resisting arrest, one count of felony assault on a law enforcement officers, one count misdemeanor obstructing of streets and sidewalks , one count of of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating and impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count for a noise violation, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of obstructing traffic. Cramer, police said, told police offices he is a “professional protester and has not worked (in any other capacity) in three years.”

Natalie Nichole Gerald, 34 of of Gulfport, MS, charged with misdemeanor charges for obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating and impeding officers, one count of picketing which Interferes with access, one count of a noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct and three counts of simple assault.

Christin Adell Howe, 37, of Norfolk, Virginia, charged with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing streets and sidewalks, desecration of national flags, simple assault by threat, intimidating and impeding officers, and one count of picketing which Interferes with access, one noise violation offense and one count of obstructing traffic along with disorderly conduct and three counts of simple assault..

Ariel Eloise Anthony, of Los Angeles, California, charged with one count each of obstructing streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating and impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of false information, one count for a noise violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct and three counts of simple assault.

After the arrests, the suspects were taken to the Harrison County jail pending a release on bonds.