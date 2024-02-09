Police identify 55-year-old Cudahy man as victim in South Milwaukee homicide

The South Milwaukee Police Department has identified the man whose body was found in a garbage cart at Pizza Hut, 124 N. Chicago Ave.

The body of 55-year-old Alexander Stengel of Cudahy was found Wednesday morning, Feb. 7, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the police department. Police are investigating Stengel's death as a homicide, and no arrests have been made yet, according to the release.

Police said a call came in at 11:04 a.m. Feb. 7 "for a report of a dead body in a garbage cart."

Police said an update to the investigation will be provided when more information is available.

A Pizza Hut regional representative, who asked not to be named, told the Journal Sentinel the restaurant's general manager found a body in the dumpster when she went to take the garbage out on Wednesday.

"All I know is they're treating it as a homicide," the representative said.

In addition to South Milwaukee police, officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of Crime Scene Response and the Wisconsin State Patrol were on the scene Wednesday.

Workers in white, full-body protective suits could be seen behind large crime scene barricades erected around the dumpsters.

Numerous evidence markers had been placed the parking lot, forming a line from the dumpster enclosure to the restaurant and could be seen near two doors on adjacent sides of Pizza Hut.

Erik S. Hanley contributed to this report.

