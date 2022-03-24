Police identify 62-year-old woman who died in Oshkosh apartment fire on West 24th Avenue

OSHKOSH – Police have identified a 62-year-old woman who died after an apartment fire Monday.

Margarita G. Ainsworth was pronounced dead Monday at a local hospital after first responders found her while responding to a fire at an apartment building in the 100 block of West 24th Avenue, according to Oshkosh police.

Firefighters and police responded to reports of heavy smoke in the apartment building shortly after noon on Monday.

There were no other reported injuries and no other residents were displaced, according to Oshkosh police.

The cause of the fire and the woman's death remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh police ID woman who died Monday in 24th Avenue apartment fire