Police identify 63-year-old Sparrow patient killed in hit-and-run

LANSING TWP. — Lansing Township police have identified the 63-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning along West Saginaw Highway.

Randall Harlow, of Lansing, a patient who had walked away from Sparrow Hospital, was struck by a vehicle about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Saginaw Highway and Deerfield Avenue, Detective Randy Volosky said Tuesday.

Officers identified the man by his Sparrow wristband. Hospital spokesperson John Foren confirmed Tuesday that the man was a patient. He said Sparrow officials had been attempting to locate the man, who was not permitted to leave the hospital campus.

Working on a tip, police recovered the vehicle they believe hit Harlow and obtained a search warrant, Volosky said Friday. Detectives have also identified a suspect, though no arrest has been made.

"We noticed consistency with the vehicle and the parts we found," Volosky said. "That's part of the search warrant."

He asked anyone with additional information about the incident to contact him at 517-999-0921 or the police department's general line.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police identify Sparrow patient, 63, killed in hit-and-run