Police identify 7 dead in Pokrovsk and Rivne, Donetsk Oblast

Seven dead have been identified at the sites of Russian strikes in Pokrovsk district (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Quote: "The police identified seven dead in [the town of] Pokrovsk and [the village of] Rivne.

Investigators and forensic experts are continuing to examine the body parts recovered at the sites of the Russian missile attack on 6 January."

Details: To date, the police have reportedly identified:

four people killed in Rivne: a girl, 3, her father and mother, 32 and 30, and her grandmother, 59;

three in Pokrovsk: a man, 34, and two women, 37 and 39.

The identification is ongoing. Police are working to identify four more people.

Background:

On 6 January, the Russians attacked the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with S-300 missiles. The bulk of the damage was done to Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.].

On 8 January, Ukraine's State Emergency Service completed search and rescue operations at the sites of Russian strikes.

Early reports indicated that 11 people and their families had been killed in the Russian strike.

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that over 100 human body parts had been found at the site of the attack on Pokrovsk district.

The identification of the casualties is ongoing.

