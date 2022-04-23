Police identify 70-year-old man killed in front of his Kennewick home

A man found dead in front of his Kennewick home Friday has been identified as Zale Underwood, 70.

Benton County deputies and Kennewick police were called about 5 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of South Gum St. on a report of an assault in progress.

They found Underwood, who appeared to have been stabbed, already dead, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be done to confirm the cause of death.

Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey told the Tri-City Herald that a man was seen running way.

A police dog was used to try to track any suspects in the murder, with no success.

Detectives also questioned people who were at Underwood’s home late Friday afternoon.

This weekend detectives are contacting neighbors to find any witnesses or video that could help them develop potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.