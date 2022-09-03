Police identify 75-year-old man stabbed to death on Manchester, N.H. walking trail

Police have released the name of the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death near a popular Manchester, N.H. walking trail on Friday.

According to Attorney General John Formella, Daniel Whitmore was fatally stabbed to death on the western edge of Nutt Pond Friday morning. According to Formella, police responded to the area shortly after 10:30 a.m. and administered medical treatment to Whitmore. The Manchester man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond Moore, 40, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder Friday afternoon. Moore is originally from Forest, Mississippi, but currently has no know current address, according to officials.

Moore is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday.

