Police identify 88-year-old man killed after he got out of his van and was hit by car

An 88-year-old man who was hit by a car after he got out of his stopped van Sunday night near Seaford has been identified by Delaware State Police as Wayne Jaggers of Laurel.

Jaggers had stopped his Dodge Grand Caravan on the right shoulder of Route 13, just south of Ockles Road, about 9:15 p.m., according to police.

For unknown reasons, police said he got out of his van and at some point went onto the right lane of the highway. That's when police said he was hit by a Lincoln Town Car driven by a 68-year-old man from Delmar.

Original story: Man stopped alongside road killed after being hit by car near Seaford Sunday night

The impact threw Jaggers onto the roadway, eventually sending him to the edge of the grass median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delmar man was not hurt.

Troopers continue to investigate and ask that anyone who witnessed this crash contact investigators at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware police ID Seaford man fatally hit along Route 13 Sunday