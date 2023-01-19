Police identify additional suspect in Monday shooting

Jan. 18—A third shooter has been identified in the shooting at the Fox Valley apartment complex in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on Monday night, officials say.

During the course of an investigation, Anniston police identified Makotrick Lanier Ball, 18, of Anniston, as a suspect in the shooting that killed two men around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins told The Anniston Star.

Initial reports had stated the decedents, Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown, were involved in an incident where both men subsequently shot each other, both later succumbing to those injuries in the hospital.

APD has charged Ball with murder for Miller's death. He has not been charged for the death of Brown.

Ball was arrested and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Due to the new Aniah's Law, which governs the release of potentially violent suspects on bond, there is no bond set for Ball.

