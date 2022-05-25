Police: Can you identify this armed robbery suspect?

Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the man stole a Chevy Tahoe from Triple 7 Auto Sales during a test drive with a salesperson on May 3.

During the test drive the man allegedly pointed a gun at the salesperson and demanded he get out of the Tahoe, police said.

Police said a struggle occurred and then shots were fired.

No one was injured.

The man police are looking for is described as a 30-year-old Pacific Islander who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a heavy build.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or use the P3 Tips app.

