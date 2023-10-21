Police identify armed suspect killed in shootout that left 2 D.C. police officers injured
D.C. police have identified the man killed in a shootout with police Thursday. An officer who was also shot in the incident remains in the hospital tonight.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
The Hornets rookie admitted he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
"It's how I healed," says singer, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, as she debuts album "the mornings."
This ultra-potent set has racked up more than 2,500 five-star reviews.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
Researchers have developed an AI focused on improving the reliability of Wikipedia references.
The International Criminal Court (ICC), the world’s only permanent international court with a mandate to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, has determined that a September cyberattack against its systems was attempted espionage. In an update posted Friday, the ICC said it had since determined that this incident was a “targeted and sophisticated attack" with the "objective of espionage.” The ICC, which holds sensitive information related to alleged war crimes and data about witnesses who could be at risk if their identities were exposed, said it has not yet determined whether any data had been accessed or stolen during the cyberattack.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
Earnings came under more pressure at several mid-sized financial institutions during the third quarter, showing that the stresses of the spring are not entirely past.
Robert Boroujerdi, managing director at Third Point, testified on Thursday at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in assistance with the government’s case to try and find the defendant guilty on seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. Boroujerdi formerly served as the head of global securities research at Goldman Sachs. Third Point is an institutional alternative asset manager that serves pension funds, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.