Police identify Asian man killed in California triple shooting

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed during a triple shooting incident in Stockton, California, last week as Terry Toeurn, a 36-year-old food truck worker.

Stockton police responded to a shooting incident in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way at around 10:36 p.m. on Friday. Upon arriving, officers learned that an unidentified gunman shot three victims, including Toeurn. Medical responders performed CPR on the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Two other victims, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were reportedly injured during the shooting. The younger victim was later identified as Snoe Rouen, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and two shots in his arm, according to his sister. The two victims are expected to survive, police said.

Speaking to KCRA3, food truck owner Johnny Khammanh said Toeurn, who went by the nickname “Fat Yoshi,” took an interest in the food truck business and started helping him a year ago.

“Being around positivity, I would see it and it would just keep him going," Khammanh said. “He was trying to learn from customer service to cooking to just everything else. He liked interacting with people… so he made a lot of friends."

“He’s actually the kind of guy that would really go out of his way,” Khammanh added. “He’s a caring guy and that’s why I was very shocked that this happened to him.”

Khammanh said he learned about Toeurn's death through a group text.

“The person that is deceased is Johnny’s helper and I’m like, 'Huh?' I grabbed my phone right away and I called his number, he usually picks up, it was ringing, ringing, ringing," Khammanh recalled.

To honor Toeurn, Khammanh declared that he will close his food truck for three days, saying, “We need to spend some time to respect him and to respect his life. As long as our company lives on, his name is going to live on with the company."

Toeurn's family and friends have organized fundraising campaigns on Venmo and GoFundMe to help with his funeral and memorial expenses.

The Stockton Police Department recorded 38 criminal homicide incidents for the entire year in 2021. The Friday night incident was marked as Stockton’s 35th homicide this year.

Investigators have not released detailed information about the incident so far, such as the identity of the shooter and potential motives. Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Those with information on the Friday shooting are urged to contact Stockton police at 209-937-8323.

Featured Image via GoFundMe (left), ABC10 (right)