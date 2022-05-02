Police: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?
Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
On April 19, police said the man entered Sound Community Bank, located at 2941 S. 38th Street, handed a teller a note and demanded cash.
He threaten to shoot employees, police said.
Police described the man as either Asian or Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person responsible.
If you have any information about this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/9720XHyrlv
— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) May 2, 2022
