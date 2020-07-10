Police identify bodies found in suitcases on Seattle beach by teens recording TikTok

Investigators have identified the bodies found in suitcases by some teenagers in a viral TikTok video on a beach, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, CNN reported. They both died of gunshot wounds on June 16, KING 5 reported.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating their deaths as homicides, according to the news release. Investigators do not believe the case is related to any other investigations in the Puget Sound area, the release said.

Lewis had four children and had dated Wenner for years, CNN reported.

On June 19, Seattle police responded to a call about a suspicious suitcase found on a beach on Alki Avenue, according to the release. Officials found another suitcase in the water and found human remains inside both, KING 5 reported.

The teenagers who found the suitcases recorded their discovery and posted the video to TikTok last month, according to USA Today. They say they were led to the suitcases by an app called Randonautica, USA Today reported.