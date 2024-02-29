Police identify body found with abandoned vehicle near Austin airport

Police have identified the victim of Monday's homicide whose body was found alongside an abandoned vehicle in a field near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but no arrests have been made for the man's death.

Shortly before 3:40 a.m., police officers found Rigoberto Castro-Momner, 32, lying outside a maroon sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Castro-Momner was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:54 a.m.

A 911 caller reported the abandoned vehicle in a field in the 2900 block of U.S. 183 near McCall Lane in Southeast Austin at 2:34 a.m. Monday, but police officers did not respond to the scene until 3:39 a.m., when the first officers arrived and found Castro-Momner's body with "penetrating trauma" wounds, Austin police Sgt. Lee Knouse said at a press conference Monday.

Knouse attributed the delayed response to "limited resources" and the nature of the emergency call. The incident was not classified as a homicide until after police arrived.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Capt. Darren Noak confirmed Castro-Momner was already dead when EMS arrived, shortly after 3:40 a.m., and no resuscitative efforts were made. It is not clear whether a faster police response could have saved the victim. Police did not provide a potential motive for the crime, though as of Monday, they had preliminarily determined that it was an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS. Information can be submitted anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers online, austincrimestoppers.org, or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police ID body found in Southeast Austin near airport