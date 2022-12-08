Police identify body found behind Safeway in Middletown

Dec. 7—A body found behind a Safeway in Middletown in November has been identified as Michael Kim Mancini, 21, police say.

According to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Mancini's last known address was in Prince George's County, where a roommate reported him missing earlier this year.

Mancini was identified through dental records, the release said.

At around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 14, sheriff's office deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown for a report of a body, the News-Post reported.

The body was found in a field behind the Safeway grocery store, along with a 9-millimeter handgun and a backpack.

Police estimated the body had been there for three to six months.

The incident is still an ongoing investigation, the release said.

