Police identify body found in Brooten alley

BROOTEN — The identity of a person found dead in an alley east of Western Ave. S. on Thanksgiving has been released by the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department in a press release on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Brian William Brockopp, 58, of Brooten. Brockopp’s cause of death was not released but the release said that the preliminary autopsy did not show anything suspicious.

According to his obituary, Brockopp was a lifelong farmer and is survived by his mother, his children and grandchildren, as well as his siblings, other extended family and friends.

