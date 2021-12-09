Police identify body found in Norris Park restroom

Dec. 9—Tahlequah police have released the name of the man whose body was discovered in the bathroom at Norris Park Thursday morning.

Police Chief Nate King said the victim is 21-year-old Kenneth Tyler Scott, and his family was notified Thursday afternoon.

"We recovered multiple weapons from inside the restroom, and we think the assault took place sometime between 11 p.m. [Wednesday evening] and 7 a.m. [Thursday morning]," said King.

Authorities are following up with different addresses and locations where Scott had been staying.

Debra Coyote, with Tahlequah Parks and Recreation, and another woman were at the park to clean the restrooms when they found Scott inside.

"We come and clean them every morning and I didn't expect to find that," said Coyote. "I looked in there and shut the door real fast and called the police."

King said they are looking for people who may have been with Scott Wednesday evening in hopes of getting more information.

"From the looks of the scene and from what we're gathering from a few people we've talked to, we believe this was not a crime of opportunity and this was someone who knew Mr. Scott," said King.

Authorities are still working on obtaining camera footage from Norris Park.

King said rumors circulating about an ax being used are unfounded, although "multiple weapons" were found at the scene.

King said the Winter Snowflake Festival is slated to open Thursday evening, and an officer will be stationed at the park during that time.

TPD, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation.