Police identify body found in Phoenix canal

Homicide detectives are investigating a body found in a canal near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Thursday, according to Phoenix police.

Police said the body was identified as 40-year-old Darrick Cling.

Officers responded to a call of a body found inside the canal just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

An active investigation by homicide detectives is underway. Detectives asked the community to provide any information known about what led to Cling's death by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify body found in canal