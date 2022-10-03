Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting

Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gonzalez was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. They asked anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

