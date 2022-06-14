Police identify boy, 14, shot, killed in southeast Wichita; 16-year-old arrested

Wichita police say a 14-year-old boy who was shot Monday afternoon in southeast Wichita has died.

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Police responded to a shooting call around 12:55 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Harry and Doreen. Arriving officers found Jalen Reed of Wichita with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, Rebolledo said.

Reed and the 16-year-old boy were inside a home in the 1900 block of S. Shiloh, where the shooting apparently took place. Police say the 16-year-old was “recklessly pointing a firearm at Reed, when a single shot was fired striking him,” Rebolledo says.

The 16-year-old boy and another unidentified person started to drive Reed to a hospital, but the car broke down at the intersection of Harry and Doreen. EMS arrived and took Reed to the hospital, Rebolledo said.

Reed and the 16-year-old teen knew each other, Rebolledo said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-276-2111.